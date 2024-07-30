Chandrababu directs officials to take steps to end Doli in tribal areas

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the urgent need for improved support systems for tribal communities. He issued a directive to officials, urging them to refrain from utilizing doli in tribal areas in the near future, signaling a shift towards more sustainable transportation solutions.



During the meeting, CM Naidu advocated for the activation of Maternity Dormitories, Tricars, Government Community Centers (GCCs), and Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) to enhance the living conditions and comfort of tribal women. He underscored the importance of these facilities in supporting maternal health and overall community welfare.

Mandi, a senior official at the meeting, pointed out that the standard of living for tribal populations has significantly deteriorated due to the previous government’s policies. In response, CM Naidu instructed the re-introduction of feeder ambulances, stressing the need for the necessary infrastructure to ensure health services reach remote tribal areas.

The Chief Minister expressed frustration over the perceived weakening of multiple welfare schemes, which had been in effect between 2014 and 2019 under his administration. He specifically highlighted the disruption of valuable initiatives such as the NTR Vidyonnati program, the Ambedkar Overseas Education Fund, and the Best Available Schools initiative, all of which were designed to support tribal students.