Chandrababu distributes pensions and Addresses Local Issues in GD Nellore

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu continued his tour of Gangadhara Nellore in Chittoor district, where he personally visited the homes of various beneficiaries to distribute pensions and engage with local residents.

During his visit, the Chief Minister took the time to converse with pension recipients, gaining insights into their challenges and needs. In a heartwarming interaction, he issued a pension to a local woman and inquired about her family’s situation, showing a keen interest in their welfare.

Demonstrating his commitment to improving the lives of local families, Naidu instructed officials to allocate a one-time financial grant of Rs. 2 lakh each for the two daughters of the beneficiary, with the intention of facilitating their education at a welfare school. In addition, he directed the officials to provide housing support for the family's living conditions.

The Chief Minister also took moments to greet locals and capture selfies with many attendees, further bolstering community spirit during his visit. Naidu's initiative reflects the government's ongoing efforts to address social welfare and uplift marginalized families in the region.

