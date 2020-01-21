Chandrababu doesn't want SC's to be united: CM Jagan reddy fumes at TDP

The YSRCP president and chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticised the TDP leaders in the Assembly for repeatedly disrupting the house while discussing the crucial SC and ST commission bill. The chief minister levelled allegations on TDP stating that they don't want the SC's to be united.

Jagan asserted that the same bill which is passed in the state assembly in winter session was stalled in the council by TDP. He fumed at TDP for once again obstructing the bill in the Assembly. "We have established different corporations for Mala, Madiga and Reilly and taking steps to keep SC's united," Jagan opined.

Speaking on the TDP protests in the Assembly in support to the Amaravati, the chief minister took a jab at them, stating that "they don't know why they are chanting Jai Amaravati slogans." He alleged that Chandrababu is against the SCs as he doesn't like them to prosper.