Chandrababu expresses shock over the demise of Dollar Seshadri, says it's a big loss to TTD

Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu
Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu (File/Photo)

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said the sudden demise of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam OSD dollar Seshadri was tragic. He said the death of the latter is a big loss to the TTD. He is always in the service of Venkateswara Swamy. Chandrababu said he was praying for peace for the soul of Dollar Seshadri.

On the other hand, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has expressed grief over the death of Tirumala Srivari Temple OSD dollar Seshadri. Seshadri is said to have served in various capacities for a long time, irrespective of his position in the Tirumala Tirupati Temple. Venkaiah recalled that when he went to Tirumala, Seshadri would stay in the temple during the darshan and used to explain the details of the temple. The Vice President expressed deepest condolences to his family members.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam OSD Dollar Seshadri passed away in Visakhapatnam on Monday morning. He came to the port city to participate in the Karthika Deepotsavam rituals. However, he complained of discomfort in the morning. He suffered a heart attack and breathed his last before reaching the hospital.

