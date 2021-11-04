Chandrababu fires at AP govt, questions whether it is right to start election process on Diwali

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu made sensational remarks on the State Election Commission. He was outraged over the conduction of local body elections in the state. He objected to the commencement of the election process on the day of the Diwali festival and alleged that the Election Commission was not functioning independently.

Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the media in Amaravati on Thursdayband criticised the State Election commission on the occasion. He questioned why it was necessary to issue an election notification in such a hurry. He questioned how can people celebrate Diwali with election notification.

Chandrababu gave a strong warning to RO and suggested that the nominations process should be held with regulations. He advised candidates are advised to file nominations carefully. The TDP chief fires back at the recently concluded local body elections. He was incensed that the election process in the state was being ridiculed. "YSRCP would not have won if the elections had been held fairly," Naidu said. He demanded that the elections be held peacefully and submitted a 16-item letter to the State Election Commissioner.