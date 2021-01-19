Chandrababu fumes at AP govt over Devineni Uma's arrest, demands for immediate release

The TDP national president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu incensed that the government is launching attacks on people who are questioning the government. He clarified that the attacks were being carried out at the instigation of CM Jagan and that such incidents would not be tolerated. He was outraged that senior leader Devineni Uma, who spoke on behalf of the people, was arrested and demanded the immediate release of Uma and other leaders.

Will there be any action against Kodali Nani for launching a physical attack on Devineni Uma? Chandrababu asked. He lamented that the minister was acting to cover up corruption and irregularities. Chandrababu alleged that an MLA had publicly threatened the Nellore district SP and opined that all this was happening at the instigation of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is flagrant that the state has become a haven for gangs during the reign of Jagan, who has a cruel nature that is against the democracy.

Meanwhile, tension have rised in Gollapudi after the arrest of Devineni Uma. Devineni Uma who is Angered by the minister's remarks has decided to stage a protest at the NTR statue and challenged Nani to protest. Uma reached the NTR statue at Gollapudi this morning along with the TDP ranks. While Uma was preparing for Deeksha, Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi reached there with YSRCP cadre. A tense situation arose as both sides reached there after they made harsh remarks at each other and took an altercation. Police arrested Uma as the situation was likely to lose control.