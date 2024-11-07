Chandrababu inaugurates Gas Insulated Sub Station at Thallayapalem

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a state-of-the-art 400/220 KV Gas Insulated Sub Station (GIS) at Thallayapalem, aimed at addressing the electricity needs of the rapidly developing capital region. The inauguration event took place amidst plans for additional power projects to enhance electricity supply across the state.

This newly established GIS center marks the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh and is designed to supply electricity of improved quality to meet the growing demands of Amaravati's construction and development. Until now, the capital area has relied on power from the existing 220/132/33 KV Tadikonda center.

As part of future expansion plans, a new 220/33 KV power station is slated to be constructed adjacent to the newly inaugurated Thallayapalem GIS. This facility will play a critical role in supplying electricity to the nearby Nelapadu area. Additionally, existing infrastructure will be upgraded, with plans to enhance the 132 KV center at Tadepalli to accommodate 220 KV, drawing power from the Thallayapalem GIS.

These advancements are expected to provide a reliable and uninterrupted power supply to various sectors in the region, including Tullur, Mangalagiri, and Tadepalli mandals, as well as Guntur and NTR districts. The improvements will not only benefit residential areas but will also support local industries by ensuring a consistent power supply.