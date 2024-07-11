Live
Just In
Chandrababu Inspects Bhogapuram Airport works, says will be completed by 2026
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his belief that once the construction of the Bhogapuram airport is completed, the region will transform into an economic hub. Speaking to the media after viewing the area from a bird's eye perspective, he emphasized the need for a beach road to be constructed up to Bhogapuram in order to enhance connectivity.
Highlighting the industrial growth opportunities in Bhogapuram, the Chief Minister noted that all necessary permissions were granted during his tenure. He also stressed the importance of increasing road connectivity from the National Highway to the airport, citing the challenges posed by the previous government's lack of foresight.
With an initial capacity to accommodate 48 lakh passengers, the Bhogapuram International Airport is expected to provide job opportunities for the youth of North Andhra, reducing the need for migration to other areas in search of employment.
The Chief Minister outlined a timeline for the completion of the first phase of the airport by June 2026, attributing the responsibility for the swift progress to Union Minister Rammohan Naidu. Chandrababu's visit to Uttarandhra as part of his district tours signals his commitment to prioritizing development in the region and fulfilling the aspirations of its residents.