Chandrababu lashes out at YSRCP, says people's revolt has started
TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that a public revolt against the YSRCP government has started as the leaders of the party are involved in various irregularities.
Speaking at a meeting held with party leaders as part of the Kuppam tour on the third day, Naidu said that the time has come to send YSRCP home. The TDP chief on this occasion accused YS Jagan of winning the Pulivendula election by scaring the people. He said that he has never resorted to such activities and sought a mandate from people with admiration.
Taking a jibe at YSRCP, Chandrababu said Visakhapatnam, which is not scared of Hud Hud cyclone is trembling with YSRCP atrocities.
Chandrababu said that his aim is to take the state in the path of development and assist the people with welfare schemes.