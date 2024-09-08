Chandrababu lauds Minister Nimmala for Efforts in Budameru works, alerts amid rains

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended his appreciation to Minister of Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu for his proactive role in overseeing the completion of the Budameru canal filling works. The CM convened with ministers and officials to discuss the current flood situation and the ongoing relief measures being implemented in the region.

During the meeting, CM Naidu lauded Minister Ramanaidu and the irrigation officials who played a crucial role in the Budameru Gandlu burying operations, stating, "Good job Ramanaidu." He also emphasized the importance of enhancing the infrastructure of the canals, suggesting that the height of the embankments be increased and fortified to better mitigate future flooding risks.

Additionally, the Chief Minister issued directives to officials for heightened alertness over the next two days, cautioning that the overflowing Pulivagu could lead to further flooding in the area. This proactive approach aims to ensure the safety and well-being of affected residents in the region.