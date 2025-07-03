Live
Chandrababu launches Digital Nerve Centre in Kuppam for enhanced healthcare
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken a significant step towards achieving his vision of a healthier Andhra Pradesh from his Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district. On the second day of his tour in the area, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Digital Nerve Centre (DINC) at the Kuppam Regional Hospital. This initiative has been made possible through a partnership between the state government and the Tata Group.
The Digital Nerve Centre connects area hospitals, 13 primary health centres, and 92 village health centres, enabling continuous monitoring of personal medical records. This innovative facility allows medical experts to provide virtual consultations and treatment, ensuring that vital health information is accessible in one cohesive platform. The DINC aims to enhance the public health system and improve access to healthcare services for the community.