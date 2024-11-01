Chandrababu launches free gas cylinder scheme, hands over cylinders to beneficiaries

In a significant step towards supporting the underprivileged, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Free Gas Cylinder Scheme, part of the Deepam 2.0 initiative, at Idupuram in the Ichhapuram mandal of Srikakulam district.

During the event, the Chief Minister presented a gas cylinder to a female beneficiary, Shanthamma, who expressed her gratitude as he personally lit the stove and brewed tea for her family. This gesture highlighted the government's commitment to improving the lives of women and families in need.

Subsequently, CM Naidu visited another beneficiary's home, where he handed over a pension for a single woman, reaffirming the government's dedication to social welfare. Moreover, he announced plans to assist the family in building a new house, instructing the District Collector to commence construction work the very next day.

The inauguration event was attended by Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, along with State Ministers Nadendla Manohar, Achchennaidu, Kondapalli Srinivas, and other dignitaries, all of whom pledged their support for the initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the citizens of Andhra Pradesh.