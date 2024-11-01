  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu launches free gas cylinder scheme, hands over cylinders to beneficiaries

Chandrababu launches free gas cylinder scheme, hands over cylinders to beneficiaries
x
Highlights

In a significant step towards supporting the underprivileged, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Free Gas Cylinder Scheme, part of the Deepam 2.0 initiative, at Idupuram in the Ichhapuram mandal of Srikakulam district.

In a significant step towards supporting the underprivileged, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Free Gas Cylinder Scheme, part of the Deepam 2.0 initiative, at Idupuram in the Ichhapuram mandal of Srikakulam district.

During the event, the Chief Minister presented a gas cylinder to a female beneficiary, Shanthamma, who expressed her gratitude as he personally lit the stove and brewed tea for her family. This gesture highlighted the government's commitment to improving the lives of women and families in need.

Subsequently, CM Naidu visited another beneficiary's home, where he handed over a pension for a single woman, reaffirming the government's dedication to social welfare. Moreover, he announced plans to assist the family in building a new house, instructing the District Collector to commence construction work the very next day.

The inauguration event was attended by Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, along with State Ministers Nadendla Manohar, Achchennaidu, Kondapalli Srinivas, and other dignitaries, all of whom pledged their support for the initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the citizens of Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick