Chandrababu launches website for voting to retain Amaravati as capital

Telugu Desam Party leader and state opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu has launched a special website to garner public opinion on the need to keep Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Telugu Desam leader Chandrababu has set up a special website to seek public opinion as the YCP government has not accepted their challenge to seek public opinion on Andhra Pradesh's capital Amaravati. In this view, TDP created a website named https://apwithamaravati.com/.

Chandrababu Naidu called on the people to vote through the website and save Amaravati. This website is getting special response from the people. Within hours, more than 3.27 lakh people had cast their ballots. More than 90 per cent of them want Amaravati to be the only capital of Andhra Pradesh, according to the website.

Opposition leader Chandrababu clearly explained the history of Amaravati and the reasons for choosing the region as its capital on the website. "Amaravati is said to be the focal point for the state of Andhra Pradesh. With the future aim of making it a development hub not only for the state but also for the country with three mega cities and 14 smart cities, it is hoped that it will keep Andhra Pradesh at the forefront in our country," Chandrababu said.

He recalled that 26,839 farmers had sacrificed their lands with the innovative land pooling scheme. He commented that the name Amaravati is associated with solid history. Photos and documents related to Amaravati were posted on the website on this occasion.