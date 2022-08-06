Chandrababu leaves for Delhi, likely to meet Prez

Hyderabad: Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday morning left to the National Capital. It is reported that he will meet the newly elect President Draupadi Murmu. He will take part in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme that will be celebrated at Raj Bhavan. He is also like to take party in National Committee meeting.

TDP supremo is believed to return to Hyderabad by Saturday night and from where he is reported to leave to Andhra Pradesh.