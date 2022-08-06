  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu leaves for Delhi, likely to meet Prez

President Draupadi Murmu and N Chandrababu Naidu
x

President Draupadi Murmu and N Chandrababu Naidu (File/Photo)

Highlights

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday morning left to the National Capital.

Hyderabad: Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday morning left to the National Capital. It is reported that he will meet the newly elect President Draupadi Murmu. He will take part in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme that will be celebrated at Raj Bhavan. He is also like to take party in National Committee meeting.

TDP supremo is believed to return to Hyderabad by Saturday night and from where he is reported to leave to Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X