Chandrababu meets TDP leaders in Pileru sub jail, slams govt. over false cases

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu was furious with the YSRCP government on Monday in Annamayya district. Chandrababu Naidu who came to Annamayya district on Monday and visited the TDP leaders in Pileru sub jail spoke to the media and warned of severe consequences against filthy politics of YSRCP. He expressed his concern that those questioned the government are being killed and kept in jail.

Stating that he has come to meet TDP cadre in Jail on festival, Chandrababu alleged that the police are creating hurdles to him in meeting them. He alleged that police had filed the false cases against the TDP ranks and the behaved badly towards the TDP workers. He said that the behavior of the police resembles terrorists and opined that police should maintain law and order. He said they won't spare anyone who created hurdles to the TDP cadre.

On this occasion, Chandrababu Naidu took a dig at Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy alleging that the latter has kept the TDP cadre in Jail. Naidu further said that the Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy will lose the next elections and chanted slogans saying that Psycho must go, cycle should come.