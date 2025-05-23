Chandrababu meets union ministers Jitendra Singh and CR Patil, briefs on state issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is currently holding a series of high-level meetings with Union Ministers. He met with Union Minister for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, to present a comprehensive proposal seeking central support to establish Andhra Pradesh as a major hub for space manufacturing and innovation. The proposal outlines plans for two space cities near ISRO Shar Space Center and Lepakshi, focusing on satellite production, launch vehicle development, and industry collaboration. Naidu also informed Singh about appointing former ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somnath as the State’s Space Technology Advisor, emphasising his role in fostering an internationally competitive space ecosystem.

Earlier, Naidu discussed the Polavaram-Banakacherla Linkage Project with Water Resources Minister CR Patil, aiming to divert Godavari floodwaters to drought-hit areas, supporting national initiatives like Jal Jeevan and Blue Revolution. He also requested swift approvals for the project. Additionally, the CM met with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to seek solar rooftop allocations for 20 lakh SC and ST households under the PM Suryagarh Yojana, and with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to explore strategic defence and aerospace collaborations.