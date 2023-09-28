Chandrababu must be punished in Skill Development Scam case: KA Paul

Hyderabad : Praja Shanti Party leader KA Paul has said that TDP leader Chandrababu should cooperate in the investigation in the skill development case. He said Chandrababu is the most corrupt person in the country. He is said to have committed corruption worth six lakh crores, he added. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he said that Chandrababu's corruption has reached sky high.



He said that son Nara Lokesh is also involved in father's corruption. He said that TDP chief should be jailed for corrupting lakhs of crores. He said that TDP leaders are running paid movement by giving money.

Chandrababu was advised to cooperate with the investigation if he has faith in the judiciary. He also demanded arrest of Achchennaidu in the skill development case. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was accused of selling out to TDP just for 25 seats. He added that Pawan Kalyan pawned Kapu for the package.