AI-Powered Android Malware Secretly Slows Phones by Clicking Ads in the Background

A new wave of Android malware is raising concerns among cybersecurity experts, and this time the threat is powered by artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional malicious software that focuses on stealing personal data or spying on users, this emerging strain takes a more subtle route — quietly affecting your phone’s performance while staying hidden.

Security researchers say the malware uses AI-driven techniques to interact with advertisements displayed inside apps and websites. By automatically detecting and clicking targeted ads in the background, it generates fraudulent activity without the user’s knowledge. While this may sound harmless at first, the continuous background operations can significantly slow down devices and drain battery life.

As the report explains, “What if we tell you that malware is capable of slowing down your phone just by clicking on ads and you can’t even tell when that happens? Yes, that seems to be the new trick up the sleeves of the new malware.”

The details of this new threat were highlighted by cybersecurity firm Dr. Web. Researchers note that the malware is designed to operate discreetly. Instead of displaying suspicious behavior that could alert users, it works silently, blending into normal app processes while consuming system resources.

The malware reportedly spreads through infected Android applications. Some of these apps have even been discovered on Xiaomi’s GetApps store, as well as various third-party marketplaces where users often sideload APK files. This makes unofficial app sources a major risk factor.

Experts warn that once installed, the malicious software constantly runs in the background. Over time, this leads to noticeable issues such as reduced battery life, overheating, lagging performance, and increased data usage. For many users, these symptoms may simply feel like an aging phone rather than a security compromise, allowing the malware to remain undetected for longer.

The growing use of AI in malware development also signals a worrying trend. By learning user behaviour and adapting to on-screen content, such threats are becoming more dynamic and harder to identify through conventional security methods.

Most infections, researchers say, are linked to unsafe download habits. Installing modded apps, pirated software, or APK files from unknown websites significantly increases exposure to such attacks. Google has been actively pushing its Play Protect system to scan and block harmful apps, but users still play the biggest role in keeping their devices secure.

To stay protected, experts recommend downloading apps only from trusted sources like the Google Play Store, keeping devices updated with the latest Android security patches, and avoiding suspicious links or third-party app stores.

With AI now entering the cybercrime landscape, mobile threats are becoming smarter and stealthier. Staying cautious and proactive may be the best defense against these invisible performance killers.