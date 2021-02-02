Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP of terrorising north Andhra

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the ruling YSRCP leaders of spreading terror in Nimmada in Srikakulam district in order to disturb the election process and prevent people from casting their votes.

He expressed concern that the ruling party miscreants were brandishing rods, knives and axes to strike fear among the common people. In a statement here, the former chief minister asserted that an otherwise peaceful atmosphere in Nimmada was being disturbed to achieve narrow political mileage. Already, the additional DGP in -charge of the elections was requested to take immediate action with respect to the conspiracies of YSRCP leader Duvvada Srinivas.

Naidu said that the Nimmada panchayat in the Tekkeli Assembly constituency was a peaceful place. It is home to former Union minister K Yerrannaidu, TDP AP president Atchannaidu and MP Rammohan Naidu. Even in such a peaceful panchayat, Duvvada Srinivas was bent on inflaming trouble. This was being done to get undue political mileage, he added. Mr Naidu urged for taking the required action against the erring leaders. Normalcy should be restored in Nimmada and all steps should be taken for ensuring a fair and peaceful election there. The democratic process of elections should be protected.

Naidu also complained about the attack at Periyambadi in Chittoor district where TDP MLC Dorababu's vehicle was damaged. The TDP camp was also attacked. Stringent action should be initiated against the culprits, he demanded.

The TDP chief alleged that YSRPC's rowdy mobs were out on the roads to disturb the poll process in North Andhra region which was known for its peaceful conduct of elections.

He condemned the kidnapping of BN Halli village sarpanch candidate's husband Eeranna in Rayadurgam in Anantapur district. The YSRCP leaders kidnapped him and threatened to kill him if his wife went on to file her nomination.

The TDP chief expressed concern that the ruling party was losing all patience in the face of certain defeat. The TDP candidates should not be afraid of such threats and they should file nomination without fail he said adding the party would stand by their side.