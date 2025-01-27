Chandrababu Naidu Addresses Media on NITI Aayog Report, Criticizes State's Financial Mismanagement

Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a press conference to discuss the findings of the NITI Aayog report, expressing concern over the state's financial condition. Highlighting the link between economic stability and development, Naidu emphasized that without sound financial management, progress becomes unattainable, ultimately impacting the public.

Speaking on the state's current fiscal challenges, he said, "If the financial condition of the state is weak, development projects cannot move forward. In the end, it is the people who suffer due to such mismanagement. Andhra Pradesh lacks the capacity to repay debts, and funds must be prioritized for developmental activities. Only through development can we increase the state’s revenue."

Naidu accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of causing financial turmoil during its tenure, claiming, "The previous government pledged public offices and created financial havoc in the state. There is no transparency regarding how funds received over the past five years were utilized. Reckless spending of borrowed money has derailed the state’s financial stability."

The Chief Minister reiterated the need to channel resources toward developmental projects to ensure long-term economic growth and stability. He called for accountability and effective financial management to bring Andhra Pradesh back on track.