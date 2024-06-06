Chandrababu Naidu, an unparalleled leader in Kuppam

Tirupati : It is celebration time for TDP cadres in Kuppam constituency as they fulfilled their commitment in electing N Chandrababu Naidu as MLA for the record eighth time with a huge majority. The cadres work relentlessly with the slogan of ‘Laksha Lakshyam’ (One lakh majority is the target) though they expected that it would be around 70,000. However, Naidu secured 48,006 vote lead over YSRCP candidate and MLC K R J Bharath by securing 59.96 per cent of vote share. YSRCP candidate managed to get only 36.35 percent votes.

Over the years, Naidu has cemented his position as a dominant leader in Kuppam, transforming the once underdeveloped town at the borders of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Prior to his influence, Kuppam lacked essential infrastructure such as roads, medical facilities, water sources, and educational institutions.

Since he began his efforts three-and-a-half decades ago, the town has seen significant improvements, including good roads, excellent connectivity to Chennai and Bengaluru, a few industries providing local employment, an engineering college, a medical college coupled with a teaching and referral hospital. However, critics highlight that the constituency still lacks a government engineering college and faces other developmental challenges.

Since the YSRCP government took power in 2019, there have been numerous attempts to undermine Naidu’s influence in Kuppam. Former minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy made numerous visits to the constituency to bolster YSRCP’s presence and highlight Naidu’s alleged failures, such as ongoing underdevelopment and severe unemployment. They also criticised Naidu for not having a residence in the constituency despite representing it for over three decades.

Naidu resisted these efforts, frequently visiting Kuppam to connect with the people and demonstrate his commitment. He began constructing a house there, which is nearly complete, and his wife Bhuvaneswari has also focused on the constituency’s needs.

Following the municipal and local body elections, Naidu intensified his efforts to consolidate people’s unstinted support, holding meetings with party cadres and leaders and appointing MLC K Srikanth as the constituency coordinator.



This team, including constituency in-charge P S Munirathnam, former MLC Gounivari Srinivasulu, and Naidu’s PA Manohar, worked diligently to motivate the cadres and implement systematic strategies.



Although they did not achieve the 1,00,000 vote majority, Naidu’s lead increased compared to the 2019 elections, with his winning margin being the highest since the 2009 elections. TDP cadres believe that without the YSRCP’s alleged distribution of money before polling, they would have easily surpassed a 70,000 vote majority.

Nevertheless, they celebrate their victory, confident that their MLA will continue to develop the constituency once again in his capacity as Chief Minister now.