Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh wishes the cadre on TDP's 39th anniversary

The former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu wished the fans and activists of Telugu Desam Party on the 39th anniversary of the party. Chandrababu recalled that the Telugu Desam Party has stood by the public in many disasters such as the Uttarakhand floods, Hood Hood and Titli cyclones. Naidu urged the cadre to maintain the same spirit in this critical time of coronavirus. Chandrababu said that the Telugu Desam Party, which formed on this day in 1982, made the BC, SC and ST minorities to be part in the administration.

However, Chandrababu asserted that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the party has called off all the celebrations and asked everyone to stay at homes and pay homage to late NTR.

ప్రభుత్వంలో ఉన్నా, ప్రతిపక్షంలో ఉన్నా ఉత్తరాఖండ్ వరదలు, హుద్ హుద్, తిత్లీ తుఫానులు వంటి ఎన్నో విపత్తుల్లో ప్రజానీకానికి అండగా నిలిచింది తెలుగుదేశం. అదే స్ఫూర్తితో ప్రస్తుత కరోనా విపత్తులోనూ ప్రజలకు అండగా నిలవాలి. వారిలో ధైర్యం నింపాలి. ఎన్టీఆర్ ఆశయ సాధనకు పునరంకితం అవ్వాలి (4/4) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 29, 2020





ఈరోజు తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ ఆవిర్భావ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా తెలుగుదేశం అభిమానులకు, కార్యకర్తలకు శుభాకాంక్షలు! కరోనా నేపథ్యంలో తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ ఆవిర్భావ దినోత్సవాన్ని ఇళ్ళలోనే జరుపుకోండి. ఇళ్ళపై పార్టీ జెండాలను ఎగురవేయండి. ఎన్టీఆర్ చిత్రపటాల వద్ద నివాళులర్పించండి. (3/4) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 29, 2020





1982లో ఇదే రోజున తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ ఆవిర్భవించింది. ఆరోజు తన పార్టీ పేరు తెలుగుదేశం అని ప్రకటిస్తూ... కందుకూరి వీరేశలింగం, గురజాడ అప్పారావు, పొట్టి శ్రీరాములు, అంబేద్కర్ మహాశయుల స్ఫూర్తిగా తాను రాజకీయాల్లోకి వచ్చానని అన్నారు స్వర్గీయ నందమూరి తారకరామారావుగారు. (1/4) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 29, 2020

The former minister and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh also conveyed wishes to leaders and activists on party anniversary. "Founded by NTR as a sign of self-respect for Telugu people, Chandrababu has taken the party to the next level by serving people. I am proud to be part of Telugu Desam Party, which is fulfilling the aspirations of the people for 38 years," Lokesh tweeted.

తెలుగువారి ఆత్మగౌరవ సంకేతంగా ఎన్టీఆర్ గారిచే స్థాపించబడి, చంద్రబాబుగారి దార్శనికతలో తెలుగువారి అభివృద్ధి నినాదమై నిలచిన తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ వ్యవస్థాపక దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా పార్టీ కార్యకర్తలకు, నేతలకు, అభిమానులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు! (1/2) — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) March 29, 2020



