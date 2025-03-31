  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Extend Ramadan Greetings to Muslims

N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan
x

N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister of Villages Pawan Kalyan have extended their heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Ramadan.

cc

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the welfare initiatives undertaken by the government for the underprivileged, expressing hope that these programmes would be successful with divine blessings. “We have launched numerous schemes for the welfare of the poor. May Allah’s grace ensure their success,” he stated.

Pawan Kalyan praised the tradition of Zakat, a practice in Islam where wealth is shared with those in need. He described it as a reflection of humanity within the Muslim community. “Supporting fellow beings through Zakat showcases the spirit of humanity among Muslims,” he remarked.

Both leaders conveyed their best wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Ramadan, emphasising the values of compassion and unity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick