Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Extend Ramadan Greetings to Muslims

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the welfare initiatives undertaken by the government for the underprivileged, expressing hope that these programmes would be successful with divine blessings. “We have launched numerous schemes for the welfare of the poor. May Allah’s grace ensure their success,” he stated.

Pawan Kalyan praised the tradition of Zakat, a practice in Islam where wealth is shared with those in need. He described it as a reflection of humanity within the Muslim community. “Supporting fellow beings through Zakat showcases the spirit of humanity among Muslims,” he remarked.

Both leaders conveyed their best wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Ramadan, emphasising the values of compassion and unity.