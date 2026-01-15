  1. Home
Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates Sankranthi in Naravaripalle

  • Created On:  15 Jan 2026 3:16 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took part in the Sankranthi celebrations at Naravaripalle village in the Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district. Joined by family members, he offered special prayers at the village deity and the Nagalamma temples.

Following the prayers, the Chief Minister paid his respects at the tombs of his parents. The ceremony saw participation from his wife, Bhuvaneswari, his son Nara Lokesh, his grandson Devansh, as well as actor Nara Rohit and his wife, among others.

Chandrababu NaiduSankranthi celebrationsNaravaripalle villageTirupati districtAndhra Pradesh CM
