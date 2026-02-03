I stand by Siddaramaiah and he stands by me: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Saying that politics was the art of the possible, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said that one man with courage could achieve the impossible. “Politics is the art of the possible.

Everything is possible here. I believe that one man with courage makes a majority. With conviction and determination, one can have 140 people and even more.

Let’s see what happens in 2028,” the DCM said replying to Leader of the Opposition R Ashok during Motion of Thanks to Governor’s address in the Assembly.

During the discussion, R Ashok said that everyone was confused as the comments of DCM D K Shivakumar have a hundred meanings to them. Replying to R Ashok, the DCM said, “I have come up as a student leader and I have my own values. I entered politics at an early age as the party gave me ticket. Highs and lows are common in politics. I have seen and survived many highs and lows in politics including time in jail. I will complete six years as KPCC President next month.”

“All 149 MLAs including Siddaramaiah are my strength. Siddaramaiah is with me 100%, there is no question about it. We are working together and we will continue to do so in the future.

We have given our word to the people of Karnataka and we are working towards fulfilling them. I have stood by him in his tough times and will continue to do so.

He will stand by me during my tough times. Let there not be any doubt about it,” he said.

When Ashok intervened and asked what his tweet meant, the DCM said, “It is left to you how you understand the tweet.”

Asked in what context he spoke about patience, the DCM said, “I am not answerable to everyone. In both our parties, the party decides more than the strength of the support. Many CMs and Cabinets were changed in your party (BJP), hence I won’t bother responding to your question.”