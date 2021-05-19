Chandrababu Naidu condemns arrest of activists in Guntur

Mangalagiri: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday wrote a letter to the AP Director General of Police (DGP), condemning the 'illegal detention' of activists Mahesh and Kalyan by the Arundelpet police in Guntur district.

Naidu urged the DGP to release the illegally arrested activists unconditionally and also initiate stringent action against the erring police officers. "It appears that the police in Andhra Pradesh were using the arrests as a form of deterrent against the opposition leaders, cadres and the public just for raising dissenting voices, he said.

The TDP chief said that on Tuesday at around 12 noon, the police from Arundelpet police station had picked up Mahesh and Kalyan and detained them illegally without serving them 41-A notice and in gross violations of the High Powered Committee proceedings based on the Supreme Court directive.

Despite the orders of the Supreme Court, there has been no change in the functioning of the police in Andhra Pradesh with regard to the arrests.

Naidu said that after Mahesh and Kalyan were detained at Arundelpet police station, Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police Ammi Reddy conducted a press meet on the police station premises. He paraded the two victims with their faces covered in front of the media. Such press meets were held only to create fear and deter people from raising their voices on any injustice.

Condemning the attitude of the officers, Naidu said that on Tuesday itself, Ammi Reddy stated in the press meet that the activists would be released on the same day. However, Mahesh and Kalyan were illegally detained in the Arundelpet police station overnight. Use of such coercive tactics to terrify dissenting voices would amount to violation of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian constitution.

The TDP chief said the daylight violation of constitution and democratic norms by the police at Arundelpet police station is a gross reminder of colonial rule under which the Indian people suffered badly. In this regard, it is appealed that the victims be released unconditionally and ensure that such illegal detentions and arrests are not repeated anywhere in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh strongly objected to the manner in which the social media activists were arrested like international terrorists. Ammi Reddy should explain why the same cases were not filed and the same treatment was not given to those who were posting nasty videos against the TDP. Why did the police file reverse cases against the TDP leaders who came to file complaints against Minister Seediri Appala Raju? Ammi Reddy should not wear khaki uniform any more, if he wanted to continue to serve the YSRCP, the TDP leader said.