Chandrababu Naidu congratulates PM Modi on launch of GST reforms

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ‘visionary’ launch of the next-generation GST reforms and the commencement of the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’, saying the celebration truly puts the citizen at the centre of governance.

He said, “On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu extends ‘heartfelt gratitude’ to the Prime Minister for this ‘bold and visionary’ reform.”

“Coinciding with the festive season, the Next Gen GST truly marks a double celebration for the people, who will directly benefit from lower prices, simplified taxes, and a stronger, more inclusive economy,” Naidu posted on X after the Prime Minister’s address to the nation ahead of the rollout of GST 2.0.

“The number of tax slabs has been reduced to just two: 5 per cent and 18 per cent. Nearly 99 per cent of essential items now fall under the lower 5 per cent slab. This reform will make daily life more affordable for our citizens, especially the middle class, poor, farmers, women, and youth,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the simpler tax system will lower costs, help businesses grow, and attract more investment.

Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, urged everyone to embrace and purchase swadeshi/local products with pride to make every day a step towards self-reliance and national pride.

“With PM's 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' as the guiding mantra, this bold reform is a gift to both the present and future of every Indian. Hon'ble PM's call, 'Garv se kaho, ye Swadeshi hai', stands tall as a renewed national movement, inspiring every household to embrace and take pride in Indian-made products,” he said.

“His call for states to become equal partners in growth and to boost local manufacturing is a powerful message of cooperative federalism. I fully support these calls and remain devoted to Swarna Andhra, aligned with the spirit of Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat,” Naidu added.