Chandrababu Naidu enacting drama to gain public sympathy, alleges Minister Audimulapu Suresh

Nellore: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Tuesday alleged that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu was trying to spoil the healthy relations between the people and the government.

He said the YSRCP activists were not involved in any stone-throwing at the convoy of Chandrababu Naidu in Tirupati. The Minister said the TDP chief was enacting a drama in a bid to gain public sympathy.

The Minister addressed a public meeting as part of the election campaign for YSRCP nominee for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, Dr M Gurumoorthy, at Manubolu and criticised Chandrababu Naidu for trying to derive benefit over the 'stones issue'.

He said the TDP supremo got patent rights on throwing footwear and stones on his own party leaders.

He said Naidu was craving for public sympathy through shortcuts and women are certain to rebuke him if he continues to criticise that Amma Vodi benefits are going for Ayya Buddi (liquor bottle of father). Maintaining that TDP will be forgotten soon by people, the Minister called upon the people to ensure a thumping majority to Dr Gurumoorthy.

Venkatagiri legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy took potshots against the nominees of BJP, Congress and TDP for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat.

He said YSRCP nominee Dr Gurumoorthy is the most accessible candidate among all the candidates in fray for the by-election. Government Whip G Prabhakar Reddy, legislators Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Shilpa Chakrapani, and Parthasarathy also spoke.