Chandrababu Naidu Explains Importance of Green Energy Revolution

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced the commencement of a green energy revolution, reflecting on the significant economic transformations that followed the financial reforms of 1991. Speaking at the Renewable Energy Investors Meet, Naidu emphasised the profound changes that have occurred since the reforms were implemented.

Naidu noted that prior to the 1991 economic reforms, growth rates were relatively normal. However, these reforms introduced revolutionary changes that greatly advanced economic development. "Just as the IT sector brought about significant transformations in the past, we are now witnessing the beginning of a green energy revolution," Naidu stated.

He highlighted the advancements in the electricity sector, particularly since 2014, with the introduction of solar and wind energy in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu stressed the need for adopting cutting-edge technology for grid management and enhancing electricity transmission systems. "Clean energy will create substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities. We must promote clean energy solutions and effectively manage green energy corridors," he said.

Naidu praised Andhra Pradesh's industrial policies, which have successfully attracted numerous projects. He advocated for the establishment of a Clean Energy Knowledge and Skill Development Center to further advance clean energy technologies. "NEDCAP (New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh) will serve as the nodal agency for these initiatives. In Andhra Pradesh, we are committed to a win-win approach for land consolidation," Naidu added.



