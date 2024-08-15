Chandrababu Naidu expresses gratitude to Gudivada for its support to TDP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a new Anna Canteen in Gudivada. Speaking at the inauguration, Naidu expressed gratitude for Gudivada's longstanding support for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and highlighted the need for these canteens due to the unfavorable policies of the previous government.

“We are committed to reopening Anna Canteens to serve those in need. In Gudivada alone, we plan to establish three such canteens,” said Naidu. His remarks paid homage to the legacy of N.T. Rama Rao (NTR), who won his first election as an MLA in this constituency. Naidu reminisced about NTR's visit to Tirumala after being sworn in as Chief Minister, noting the inception of food programs as a key initiative.

Naidu articulated that these canteens are vital for individuals living on minimal incomes, stating, “Everyone deserves to eat to their heart's content.” He honored Annapurna Dokka Seethamma, known for feeding countless people crossing the Godavari River, underscoring the community's gratitude for her contributions.

“We are set to open a total of 203 canteens across the state, with plans to have them operational by September. Despite requests to the former government to keep these canteens open, those entreaties fell on deaf ears,” he added.

In response to the challenge of sustaining the program, Naidu reassured that donor organizations would step in to ensure the initiative's success, even if government support wavers.

The Chief Minister expressed appreciation for the Harekrishna Charitable Foundation’s involvement in supporting this noble cause and reiterated his dream of eradicating poverty from society.