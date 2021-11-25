Chandrababu Naidu flays YSRCP govt. over floods in AP, says it's irresponsibility of govt.

The Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu commented that the arrogance of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had become a curse to the people. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he alleged that the government did not care even though it knew in advance that heavy rains would occur. The leader of the opposition opined that the loss of life was due to the irresponsibility of the government.



Naidu said that the efficiency of the government will be known at this unprecedented time and questioned why the government has not been alerted over the floods at Pincha and Annamaiah projects. He was incensed that money was not spent to put up the gates to the project and alleged that Annamaiah and Pincha projects have been constructed with poor quality material.



The opposition leaders said that Natural disasters should not be underestimated and opined that the loss of life could be reduced if dealt with efficiently.



It is known that Chandrababu Naidu has toured flood-hit areas in Kadapa and Chittoor districts for two days to know the problems of flood-affected people. He assured people of fighting on behalf of them until the compensation is provided by the government.