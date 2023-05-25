Chandrababu Naidu hampering development in state

Chittoor: Minister for Energy, Mines and Forest Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Wednesday came down heavily on former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for hampering development in the state by obtaining stay orders from the courts.

Distributing house-site pattas for the poor at Rompicherla, the minister slammed Naidu for obtaining stay orders from the Supreme Court over the house site pattas for poor.

He said the government has decided to construct three reservoirs by diverting HNSS water to permanently resolve the drinking water issue in Madanapalli, Palamaner, Punganur and Thamballapalli segments.

The minister predicted that the TDP would meet an humiliating defeat in the next general elections. Unfortunately, the opposition leaders have been making false and baseless allegations against YSRCP government to get political mileage, he pointed out and exuded confidence that YSRCP would defeat Naidu in Kuppam.