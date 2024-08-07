Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Handloom Exhibition on National Handloom Day

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended his congratulations to handloom workers for their contributions to the industry. During the celebration, he inaugurated a handloom exhibition at Stella Auditorium, where sarees woven by artisans from across the state were showcased.

The exhibition features over 80 stalls displaying a variety of handloom textiles, highlighting the craftsmanship of local weavers. CM Naidu emphasized that the exhibition aims to encourage and promote the handloom sector and its workers, stating that his government has implemented numerous welfare schemes to support them.

After opening the exhibition, CM Naidu personally visited each stall to inspect the handloom garments on display. The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including MLA Bonda Uma, Penamalur MLA Bode Prasad, Vijayawada East Constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, MLC Panchumurthy Anuradha, Handloom Principal Secretary Sunitha, NTR District Collector Gummalla Srujana, and Municipal Commissioner Dhyana Chandra.