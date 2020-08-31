Chandrababu Naidu is anti-Dalit, alleges Pushpasreevani

Amaravati: Terming Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu as anti-Dalit, YSRCP activists staged protests against his cheap politics by performing 'Palabishekam' and submitting a memorandum to BR Ambedkar statues across all 13 districts in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasreevani said Chandrababu Naidu has no right to speak about SCs and STs welfare in the State. It was Naidu who said who would want to be born as an SC and made fun of STs stating that they are not intelligent, she said.

The Deputy CM further said the SC and the ST communities hate Naidu for his anti-Dalit behaviour. Hailing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for being a staunch supporter of Dalits, she pointed out that Rs 13,000 crore has been spent on welfare schemes for the SCs and the STs in 14 months after YSRCP came to power.

She said that the YSRCP government has been taking immediate action in case of atrocities against the SCs and the STs.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha slammed Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting Dalit community during his term as Chief Minister and said he is now shedding crocodile tears for Dalits.

"It is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who gave prominence to Dalits by giving five portfolios in his Cabinet and Dalits will teach a lesson to Naidu again," she said.

Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas said the government has taken immediate action and arrested people in connection with the tonsure of a Dalit youth in Vizag. He said that it was in the YSRCP government, the BCs, the SCs, the STs, and the minorities received prominent representation in governance. MLA Meruga Nagarjuna slammed Naidu for neglecting Dalit welfare during his regime and taking up anti-Dalit initiatives and suppressing them.

Naidu had pocketed the SC-ST sub-plan funds and wsa creating hurdles by filing petitions in the court over the distribution of house pattas and implementation of English medium education. MLA Kaile Anil Kumar said that Chief Minister Jagan always stood for Dalit cause and is striving for uplift of Dalits in the State.