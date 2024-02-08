Chandrababu Naidu meets Amit Shah, discusses on political situation in AP

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu visited Delhi and had a special meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. The meeting, which was initially scheduled for 7 pm, took place at 11.25 pm and lasted for about an hour.

The discussions likely revolved around the alliance between TDP, Janasena, and BJP, as Janasena has already declared an alliance with TDP and is preparing for elections.

There may be a joint announcement on election alliances soon. Chandrababu Naidu will travel from Delhi to Hyderabad this morning, while Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan would likely to visit today.