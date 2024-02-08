Live
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
- Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' To Address Billing Issues
Chandrababu Naidu meets Amit Shah, discusses on political situation in AP
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu visited Delhi and had a special meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. The meeting, which was initially scheduled for 7 pm, took place at 11.25 pm and lasted for about an hour.
The discussions likely revolved around the alliance between TDP, Janasena, and BJP, as Janasena has already declared an alliance with TDP and is preparing for elections.
There may be a joint announcement on election alliances soon. Chandrababu Naidu will travel from Delhi to Hyderabad this morning, while Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan would likely to visit today.
