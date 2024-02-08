  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu meets Amit Shah, discusses on political situation in AP

Chandrababu Naidu meets Amit Shah, discusses on political situation in AP
x
Highlights

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu visited Delhi and had a special meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. The...

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu visited Delhi and had a special meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. The meeting, which was initially scheduled for 7 pm, took place at 11.25 pm and lasted for about an hour.

The discussions likely revolved around the alliance between TDP, Janasena, and BJP, as Janasena has already declared an alliance with TDP and is preparing for elections.

There may be a joint announcement on election alliances soon. Chandrababu Naidu will travel from Delhi to Hyderabad this morning, while Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan would likely to visit today.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X