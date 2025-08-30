  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu Performs Jala Hararti to Krishna river in Kuppam

Chandrababu Naidu Performs Jala Hararti to Krishna river in Kuppam
x
Highlights

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, currently touring his constituency of Kuppam in Chittoor district, performed a Jala Hararti at Krishna river in...

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, currently touring his constituency of Kuppam in Chittoor district, performed a Jala Hararti at Krishna river in Paramasamudram Lake. As Vedic scholars chanted mantras, the CM conducted the ritual at the waters of Handreeniva.

Following the Aarti, he is scheduled to address a public meeting organised locally. Later, Naidu will sign Memoranda of Understanding with representatives from various companies. He is expected to conclude his visit in the evening and depart for Bangalore Airport.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick