Chandrababu Naidu Performs Jala Hararti to Krishna river in Kuppam

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, currently touring his constituency of Kuppam in Chittoor district, performed a Jala Hararti at Krishna river in Paramasamudram Lake. As Vedic scholars chanted mantras, the CM conducted the ritual at the waters of Handreeniva.

Following the Aarti, he is scheduled to address a public meeting organised locally. Later, Naidu will sign Memoranda of Understanding with representatives from various companies. He is expected to conclude his visit in the evening and depart for Bangalore Airport.