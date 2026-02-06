Chandrababu Naidu Praises Gadkari for Highway Funding

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the Central Government’s ongoing support in funding the development of the national highway (NH) network in Andhra Pradesh. Taking to social media platform X, Naidu stated that the state government is providing full cooperation in the construction of national highways and tagged Gadkari in his message.

Naidu highlighted the importance of the Central Government’s focus on improving connectivity to existing ports and emerging greenfield ports. He emphasised that the Machilipatnam Port connectivity project is particularly vital for the state, as establishing direct links from the hinterland to the port will greatly reduce logistics costs.

Recently, Gadkari announced the allocation of ₹573.77 crore for a six-lane road connecting the NH-65 and NH-216 junctions to Machilipatnam port. The Central Government said this project would help ease traffic congestion and decrease freight turnaround times.