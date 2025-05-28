Live
- Mirai School of Technology Launches to Build India’s Next Generation of AI-Ready Talent
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Hints at Slimmer Camera Module Design
- Two mega forces, Hrithik Roshan and Hombale Films, join hands for an Ambitious Pan-India Film
- Ohio Real Estate License Online: What You Need to Know Before You Start
- Chandrababu Naidu Re-elected as TDP National President
- 10 NDA MLAs meet Manipur Governor, claim 44 MLAs support popular government
- Asian Athletics C'ships: India wins gold in 4x400m mixed relay, Tejaswin bags decathlon silver
- Low-cost HIV drug to improve vision in patients with common diabetes complication
- Indian rowers dominate Day 1 of Asian Indoor regatta with 9 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze
- Well-Executed Audit Process Boosts Growth of Manufacturing Industries, Expert Explains
Chandrababu Naidu Re-elected as TDP National President
Highlights
Chandrababu Naidu has been unanimously re-elected as the national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The announcement was made by the party's...
Chandrababu Naidu has been unanimously re-elected as the national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The announcement was made by the party's election committee chairman, Varla Ramaiah, during the Mahanadu event. Following this, Naidu took the oath of office, receiving congratulations from ministers, MLAs, and party leaders.
Naidu first assumed the presidency in 1995 and has maintained his leadership role for over three decades. The TDP holds presidential elections every two years, with Naidu continuing to secure widespread support within the party
Next Story