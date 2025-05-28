  • Menu
Chandrababu Naidu Re-elected as TDP National President

Chandrababu Naidu has been unanimously re-elected as the national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The announcement was made by the party's election committee chairman, Varla Ramaiah, during the Mahanadu event. Following this, Naidu took the oath of office, receiving congratulations from ministers, MLAs, and party leaders.

Naidu first assumed the presidency in 1995 and has maintained his leadership role for over three decades. The TDP holds presidential elections every two years, with Naidu continuing to secure widespread support within the party

