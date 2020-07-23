Chandrababu Naidu shedding crocodile tears for Dalits: YSRCP MLA Merugu Nagarjuna

Amaravati: Everybody knows that Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu is shedding crocodile tears for Dalits, said YSRCP MLA and SC Cell President Merugu Nagarjuna.

Has Naidu done any good to the Dalits, is what I ask, he said at a media meet. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proved to a favourite of the lot. Has Naidu ever been recognised as a saviour of Dalits? He asked and said he was a barrior between Dalits and the BCs.

Whether it be East Godavari or Prakasam districts, it was YSRCP which had done justice to Dalits by arresting the accused. Did Naidu ever think of doing justice to Dalits, is my question, he asked.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy treats everybody equal and that is the reason for immediate justice, he said and asked if Naidu has ever provided 60% reservations to backward classes in his Cabinet or provided a Cabinet post to a Dalit woman as a home minister, he asked.