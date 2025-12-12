Sagara Community Felicitates Newly Elected Panchayat Leaders in Gadwal District

Gadwal: In the first phase of the Gram Panchayat elections held in Jogulamba Gadwal district, several members of the Sagara (Uppari) community achieved significant success. Venkatesh Sagara of Jakkireddypalli, Devender Sagara of Chinnonipalli, Anjaneyulu Sagara of Gorlakhandoddi, and Paramesh Sagara of Maldoddi were elected as Sarpanches. Along with them, many others from the community were elected as ward members.

In recognition of this achievement, the District Committee of the Sagara Sangham felicitated the newly elected representatives on Monday morning. Speaking on the occasion, district election convener Morugu Veeresh Sagara congratulated the winners and expressed confidence that the community would continue its winning streak in the upcoming second and third phases of the panchayat elections. He urged the Sagara community to remain united and collectively work to secure further victories.

Veeresh Sagara also appealed to the community to aspire for various political positions in the future and make Gadwal district a model for Sagaras across the state. He emphasized the need for unity, stating that internal differences should be set aside to ensure the success of Sagara candidates in every village.

He predicted that Sagara community members are poised to achieve victory in villages such as Sindhanur, Bingidoddi, Maldakal, Peddapalli, and Erravalli in the next phases of elections.

The program was attended by Jogulamba Gadwal District Sagara Sangham President Transport Timmappa Sagara, Jakkireddypalli Sarpanch Venkatesh Sagara, Honorary President Injoti Muralikrishna Sagara, Sindhanur’s Devendra Sagara, Ramesh Sagara, Gattu Venkatesh Sagara, Chinnonipalli Srinivas Sagara, Teacher Ranganna Sagara, Dr. Venkatesh Sagara from Sindhanur, and several other community members.