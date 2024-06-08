Chandrababu Naidu shocks over demise of Media Mogul Ramoji Rao

TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu deeply saddened and shocked by the demise of Telugu media mogul Ramoji Rao. Expressing his condolences, Chandrababu praised Ramoji Rao's extraordinary achievements, noting his humble beginnings and immense contributions to the Telugu states and the country.

Chandrababu described Ramoji as an "Akshara Yodha" and a symbol of inspiration for the Telugu people. He remarked on Ramoji's lasting impact on society and the media industry, highlighting his dedication to creating job opportunities and his unwavering commitment to serving the people.



Reflecting on their four-decade association, Chandrababu lauded Ramoji's values and approach to overcoming challenges. He credited Ramoji for his guidance in policymaking and his ability to distinguish between right and wrong. Chandrababu extended his deepest sympathies to Ramoji's family and the staff of the Eenadu group of companies, praying for the departed soul to rest in peace.



Ramoji Rao's legacy as a pioneering figure in the media industry and a champion of societal welfare will be remembered by all. His passing is not only a great loss for the state but also for the entire nation. Chandrababu expressed his deep sorrow at the news of Ramoji's death, emphasizing the indelible mark he has left on countless lives.