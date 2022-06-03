Chandrababu Naidu slams Jagan for 'reversing' Polavaram fate

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday blamed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reversing the fate of Polavaram with his 'reverse tendering policies' that had damaged the diaphragm wall and the cofferdam.

He said theJagan governmentwas so frustrated over the roaring success of Mahanadu that once again false cases were being filed to harass TDP sympathisers in the name of social media posts.

Addressing a Zoom conference with party leaders, the TDP chief accused the ruling YSRCP of making unethical and uncultured comments with regard to the Atmakur byelection. As a disciplined party, the TDP was following a tradition not to field its candidate against a family member of the deceased sitting candidate in any bypoll.

The TDP chief asserted that their party did not field its candidate in Badvel byelection and for the same reason, it was not fielding its candidate in Atmakur now.

There was a general impression that Jagan Mohan Reddy was not able to rule the State. This was why the CM might go to midterm elections anytime.

Chandrababu Naidu deplored that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed the state's lifeline project of Polavaram with his massive failures. Jagan spoke greatly about the results of his reverse tenders but now the same became a huge setback for the project. The state government did not follow the directions of the Centre, which eventually caused irreparable loss to Polavaram.

He recalled how the Jagan regime changed the agency though the Centre suggested against that. The YSRCP government should take 100 per cent responsibility for damage done to Polavaram diaphragm wall. Poor operation of the project caused huge losses. Jagan promised to complete Polavaram in 2020 itself but he had failed to do so even in 2022.

Naidu said the YSRCP leaders were frustrated over the continuing state-wide discussion on the super success of Mahandu. This was why the Jagan regime was hatching a conspiracy to harass people in the name of social media posts.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the dire situation of AP was evident from the fact that Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought Rs 9,500 crore loans in just one month. It had become a routine for the YSRCP to launch attacks on the employees. The attack on AE Surya Kiran by YSRCP MLA Jakkampudi Raja was condemnable, he said.