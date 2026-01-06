Chandrababu Naidu to Oversee Key Development Meetings in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to engage in crucial discussions today at the Amaravati Secretariat. His schedule includes participating in the CRDA Authority meeting, a session with women entrepreneurs, and the SIPB meeting, where he will review the progress of various development and welfare programmes across the state.

During these meetings, Naidu is expected to approve land allocations for several organisations within the capital region. The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is poised to acquire an extensive 16,667 acres of land through the second phase of land pooling, which will encompass seven villages within the capital area. Vital decisions aimed at attracting new investments to the state are also anticipated.

Moreover, the Chief Minister will assess the ongoing process of granting permissions for the establishment of new industries. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Naidu plans to visit Polavaram, where he will conduct an aerial survey to inspect the progress of project works.