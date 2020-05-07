Chandrababu Naidu urges central support for sick people at LG Polymers, Vizag

Amaravati: The former CM and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu urged Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry to provide immediate medical aid to the sick people and animals at the LG Polymers Indian Private Limited (LGPI), Visakhapatnam where leakage of styrene gas claimed the lives of people. In a letter to the union minister, Chandrababu Naidu said that at least 2000 people turned sick due to the exposure.

Stating that the doctors and medical staff in the Visakhapatnam alone could not provide proper treatment to all the sick people, Naidu requested Goyal to send the experts from various parts of the country and also arrange specialists from across the globe.

Further, COVID19 infects the lungs and reduces the immunity of the persons, he observed. Hence it is essential that the medical aid should be two pronged keeping in mind Styrene Gas and COVID19, Naidu suggested.

All the people and animals in the estimated affected radius may be evacuated at once and provide them with necessary medical aid. It is also vital for us to recognise the importance of animals in general and domestic animals in particular. Veterinary experts may be deployed to treat the animals, he suggested.

The TDP leader also demanded for immediate closure of the LG Polymers unit. IT demanded to initiate a thorough enquiry about the gas leakage. He proposed that, subsequent to the enquiry, it is necessary to shift the entire unit to Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that has no population in the vicinity.

He observed that the government of India has to provide expertise and guide the State government until the issue of gas leakage is brought to its logical conclusion.