Chandrababu Naidu Urges Leaders to Promote Government Welfare Initiatives

In a teleconference held today, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed various key issues, including GST reforms, the Utsav campaign, pensions, and energy efficiency management. He called upon ministers, MPs, MLAs, and party leaders to take the government’s welfare and development programmes seriously and to effectively communicate these efforts to the public.

Naidu emphasised that informing the citizens about government initiatives would enhance the positivity towards the administration. He encouraged public representatives to focus on earning a good reputation among the people rather than merely maintaining connections. The Chief Minister reminded them that they represent their party and should endeavour to uphold its and the government’s image through their conduct.

Addressing the topic of energy charges, Naidu noted that while the previous government increased electricity rates under the guise of true-up charges, the current coalition government is implementing reductions through true-down measures. By utilising a swapping system instead of purchasing energy during peak demand, they have successfully made electricity more affordable while also promoting the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power.

Naidu highlighted that 13 per cent of the population currently benefits from financial assistance through pensions, pointing out that even the vast state of Uttar Pradesh allocates only ₹5,500 crore for this purpose. In contrast, Andhra Pradesh's coalition government distributes over ₹33,000 crore annually in pensions. Furthermore, under a scheme aimed at supporting auto and cab drivers, ₹15,000 is being provided to each driver, and the Chief Minister urged leaders to participate in this initiative.

He also reiterated the importance of educating the public about the advantages of GST reforms, citing the 'Super Six-Super Hit' programme as a key element of stakeholder engagement. Naidu expressed his belief that if the citizens understood the extent of the government's good works, they would stand by the administration, leading to overall state development.

Lastly, the Chief Minister encouraged ministers, MPs, MLAs, and party leaders to strengthen their coalition efforts to secure broader electoral victories in the future.