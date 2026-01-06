CM Chandrababu is ‘man of development’: Puttaparthi MLA

Nallamada: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy said, development and welfare initiatives are progressing at an unprecedented pace in the State under the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Along with former Minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy, she performed bhoomi puja for the construction of Tribal Boys’ Ashram High School hostel building at Nallamada mandal on Monday. The project is being taken up at a cost of Rs 5.88 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Sindhura Reddy claimed that within just 18 months of assuming office, the government has implemented development and welfare programmes on a scale never witnessed before in the State. She alleged that during the previous YSR Congress Party regime, the State witnessed demolitions rather than real development.

Describing CM Naidu as ‘man of development’ for the State, she explained various welfare schemes that were transforming people’s lives.

The MLA stated that development works in Puttaparthi constituency were being accelerated, including construction of CC roads in villages and sanction of Rs 35 crore for road works with the support of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.