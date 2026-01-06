GGH-Ongole to get major infrastructure upgrades

Ongole: The16thHospital Development Society (HDS) meeting, chaired by district collector Raja Babu with MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao as co-chairman, approved infrastructure improvements for the Government General Hospital in Ongole on Monday.

MLA Janardhana Rao announced a Rs 10 crore development plan featuring a new Outpatient (OP) block, an integrated shopping complex, and patient sheds with overhead water tanks.

The collector emphasised that public health is the government’s top priority, noting increased patient footfall, particularly women, following the Stree Sakthi scheme implementation. The meeting reviewed and gave preliminary approval to designs for the new OP block, patient waiting hall, and shopping complex. Key decisions included purchasing a dhobi machine, appointing an additional physiotherapist to handle patient rush, and forming a committee to assess accommodation needs for nursing school and college students.

The administration was directed to streamline existing shops within GGH premises, ensure daily monitoring of security and sanitation, and establish command and control for continuous staff and patient safety assessment.

The meeting appreciated the MP Magunta’s commitment to fund central air conditioning for the operation complex.