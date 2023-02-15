Chandrababu Naidu urges people to end 'tyrannical' rule of Jagan

Jaggampeta(Kakinada district): TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu gave a clarion call to the people to end the psycho rule and give relief to the people, who have been suffering due to the tyrannical rule of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After landing at Madhurapudi Airport at 3 pm, he went in a procession in his roadshow at Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. Thousands of party cadres welcomed him and lined up along the route in his roadshow.

While addressing the roadshow at Jaggampeta of Kakinada district on Wednesday, Naidu said he was not bothered about the Chief Minister post but worrying about the fate of the five crore Telugu people in the State. He ridiculed that CM Jagan, who levied tax on garbage, himself is nothing but garbage. He criticised that Jagan Mohan Reddy caused financial burden on the people by enhancing the prices of all essential commodities, petrol and electricity. 'The CM has developed a mania for getting his photos affixed on pattadar passbook and cards of other schemes.' Stating that Jagan is not eligible to head a State as the CM, he gave a slogan to people that 'Psycho should go and cycle should return in the State.'

The TDP chief gave a call to the people to quit Jagan and save Andhra Pradesh, exhorting them to vote out the scandalous and ruinous regime in the State. Commenting that Jagan's thoughts and actions are destructive, he said that the State has suffered heavy damage in the three years of his rule so far. He alleged that due to the anti-people policies of Jagan's government, the State went back to 30 years and was reeling under darkness. No employment was provided in the State and no industries, he said.

Naidu stated that Polavaram Irrigation Project is a boon to Andhra Pradesh and 75 per cent works have been completed during his regime. During his rule, he visited the Polavaram Project 21 times and also completed major works. He stated that if he had continued as a CM, he would have completed the project and made available water to every farmer in the Godavari region.

He pointed out that nearly 2,000 to 3,000 TMC of water is being released into the sea through Dowleswaram barrage. He promised to establish a degree college in Gokavaram for the benefit of the students when he returns as the CM in 2024. He also promised to merge all flood affected areas and carve out Polavaram district for the benefit of the people and promote development of the new district.