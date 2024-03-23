Chandrababu Naidu Urges TDP Members to Unite for Election Victory

Addressing a TDP workshop in Vijayawada, party chief Chandrababu Naidu rallied party members to gear up for the electoral battle ahead, stressing the importance of unity and concerted efforts to secure victory in the upcoming elections. Naidu reiterated that the absence of formal alliances in the elections was not driven by political motives but rather by a shared vision for the state's future, underscoring the collective resolve to thwart the alleged conspiracies orchestrated by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Emphasizing the need to counteract divisive tactics, Naidu called upon TDP, Janasena, and BJP candidates to work in tandem towards a common goal of winning elections, highlighting the significance of cohesive leadership and strategic coordination among the three parties. He reiterated his steadfast commitment to prioritising the state's welfare over partisan interests, aiming to rectify the perceived shortcomings of the incumbent regime through a unified opposition front.

Naidu disclosed that candidate selection underwent rigorous evaluation processes, with ticket allocations informed by comprehensive surveys to maximize electoral prospects. While acknowledging the challenges of decision-making, Naidu underscored the importance of vigilance and unity among party workers and constituents until the culmination of the electoral process.

Furthermore, Naidu commended Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan's efforts to prevent vote division and echoed the shared objective of fostering electoral unity to counter the YSRCP's purported misinformation campaigns. As Naidu pledged to engage in 160 assemblies across 160 constituencies, his rallying cry for collaborative action and strategic alignment among opposition parties sets the stage for an intense electoral showdown, marked by a collective pursuit of victory and a commitment to steering the state towards a new trajectory of progress and development.