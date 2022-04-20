Chandrababu Naidu's Birthday: Here is the song promo released by the TDP party cadre

TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is celebrating her 72nd birthday today. On the occasion of Chandrababu's birthday today, the party fans composed a special song. TDP has released a promo on its official Twitter platform called "Chandranna Katha Gaanam".



The party cadre, which feels the day as the festival had thought innovatively and composed a song on their favourite leader's birthday and released it on the Twitter handle of TDP.



The promo carries Chandrababu's photos along with his parents and his political journey. The TDP ranks claim that Chandrababu's birthday is a festival for the party ranks. Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu's birthday video song created by fans is being shared on social media by fans and activists.

While going by his political journey, the senior politician in the country started his political career as a student leader at the age of 28and became the youngest MLA and Minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He served as erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for 9 years and five years for bifurcated Andhra Pradesh.



